Muscat – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman has issued the first weather bulletin regarding a low-pressure system expected to impact the sultanate from July 30 to August 2.

The system, forming in the Arabian Sea, is forecasted to bring rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds to various parts of the country.

According to the latest updates from the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center, cloud advection and formation are anticipated over most of Oman, with isolated rain and occasional thunderstorms likely, particularly in the South Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, North Sharqiyah, Muscat, and Dhofar governorates.

This evening, South Sharqiyah will see isolated rain and thunderstorms, which may extend to the coasts of Al Wusta and parts of North Sharqiyah and Muscat on Wednesday. Dhofar will continue to experience drizzle and isolated rain in its coastal and mountainous areas.

On Thursday and Friday, the pattern of cloud advection and isolated rain will continue over South Sharqiyah and Al Wusta. Cloud formation is expected over the Al Hajar Mountains and adjoining areas during the afternoon and evening hours. The Dhofar region will persist with opportunities for drizzle and isolated rain over its coastal and mountainous areas.

The expected impacts of the weather system include rainfall between 10-30 mm, which could lead to the flow of some wadis. Fresh downdraft winds with speeds ranging between 15-35 knots (27-60 km/h) may cause the movement of unstable objects. There will be a decrease in horizontal visibility during thunderstorms due to downdraft winds and rising dust. The Arabian Sea coasts will experience rough seas with wave heights reaching up to four meters.

The CAA advises residents and travelers to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and to take necessary precautions, especially in areas vulnerable to flooding and strong winds.

