Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman is intensifying its efforts to regulate the foreign workforce. In a significant crackdown, nearly 12,000 illegal workers have been apprehended in the past eight months. Over 9,700 of these individuals have been deported for violating the Labour Laws.

Retired Brigadier General (Rtd), Said bin Sulaiman Al Asimi, CEO of the Security and Safety Institution, confirmed that the inspection unit has the authority to close sites that deliberately repeat the commission of Omanisation violations, and urged young job seekers to exploit the Omanised professions to work in and visit the operating companies to prove their capabilities in facing the labor market. There are many Omanised professions with high levels, unlike what is common in society that Omanisation is limited to professions with limited income.

He also stressed that the unit will continue to repeat inspection and monitoring visits to the Omanized professions for all activities in order to ensure the achievement of governance in accordance with the Omanisation policy.

"Granting the institution the royal trust by Royal Decree No. 18/2024 provided the status of judicial police to some employees of the inspection unit. This is a major addition to the institution's work to activate the labour inspection system to ensure that all parties are committed to implementing government decisions related to Omanised professions and the established Omanisation rates."

Key Points:

Inspection: A dedicated Inspection Unit has been established under the Security and Safety Institution to oversee labour law compliance.

Omanisation: The unit is focused on enforcing Omanisation rates and restricting expats from certain professions.

Stronger Enforcement: The unit has been granted judicial police powers to strengthen its enforcement capabilities.

Improved Facilities: Labour care facilities with enhanced security and technology are being developed.

Training and Development: Personnel are undergoing rigorous training to handle inspection and enforcement tasks effectively.

This crackdown underscores Oman's commitment to protecting the rights of Omani workers and ensuring fair labour practices within its borders.

