Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and the GCC signed in Muscat today an agreement pertaining to the headquarters of the “GCC Supreme Council's Advisory Board”, as well as the “Office of the Gulf Network for Quality Assurance of Higher Education” in GCC States and the “GCC Centre for Translation, Arabization and the Promotion of Arabic Language”.

The agreement was signed by Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, and Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, GCC Secretary General. Oman hosts the headquarters of the GCC Supreme Council's Advisory Board.

Al Budaiwi valued Oman’s role in promoting joint GCC action and securing the prosperity of the GCC people through the aforementioned three institutions.

The agreement’s signing ceremony was attended by GCC ambassadors accredited to the Sultanate of Oman, and officials from the Foreign Ministry and the GCC Secretariat General.

