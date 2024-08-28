Muscat : Employers in the Sultanate of Oman can verify the data of their expat workers and update their wages through the SPF e-portal starting from August 26, said the Social Protection Fund (SPF).

In line with the government's policies to transition to electronic government, and based on the Social Protection Fund's (SPF) vision to provide distinguished services characterised by transparency. SPF has launched its electronic services to facilitate service provision to employers through its electronic portal: .

Payment Deadlines:

The SPF issues monthly contribution invoices based on worker data and wages on the portal.

The next invoice will be issued on August 31, 2024.

The deadline for payment is September 15, 2024.

Important Actions for Employers:

Familiarize yourself with the SPF e-portal and its functionalities.

Verify your workers' data (both Omani and expat) on the portal.

Update worker wages (if applicable) through the portal or relevant systems for government units.

Regularly check the portal for any updates or notifications.

Controls for registering Omani and expat insured persons :

1. The employment contract for Omanis and non-Omanis at the Social Protection Fund (SPF) is registered and terminated automatically through the bilateral linking of the following systems:

-Workers in government units operating the two systems (Mawred/Rio)

-Workers in government units that have a direct connection with SPF

-Workers in non-governmental sectors, including private sector, through the Ministry of Labour system.

2. The employer must verify its workers' data through SPF's electronic portal. If there is an error in the workers' data, the employer should amend it in the systems mentioned above. For example, if an employer's (company's) workers in the private sector are not reflected in SPF's portal, the company must contact the Ministry of Labor to ensure that those contracts are registered.

3. Non-governmental employers and government units with a direct connection to SPF must update the wages of their workers (Omanis and expats ) through SPF's electronic portal, ensuring that wages are updated promptly whenever there are changes. For government units linked through the (Mawred and Rio) systems, wage updates should be made through those systems.

The contribution bill is calculated at the end of each month by SPF based on the workers' data and wages available on the Fund's portal. Therefore, points 2 and 3 must be verified on a monthly basis.