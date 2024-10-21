Salalah – The Tender Board of Oman awarded seven vital road infrastructure projects last week, with a total investment exceeding RO119mn. These projects are part of the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology’s ongoing efforts to enhance the country’s road network, improve traffic safety, and boost tourism and economic activities across various governorates.

One of the key projects is the dualisation of the Izki-Nizwa road, valued at RO46.8mn. The 32km project will begin at the Qarut South roundabout in the Wilayat of Izki, passing through Birkat al Mouz, and concluding at the Lulu roundabout in Nizwa’s Farq area. The development includes the installation of a traffic light system, ten roundabouts at key locations. The aim is to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and ensure safety for all road users.

Another major initiative is the dualisation of the Raysut-Mughsail road in Dhofar. This 33km project, costing RO34.8mn, will include the construction of facilities, such as bridges and underpasses, alongside animal crossings. It is expected to significantly improve the connection between tourist sites in the region and enhance safety for road users.

In Buraimi, the ministry has awarded the completion of the Ubaila-Fayyadh road project, with a value of over RO19.5mn. The 40km road will link Sohar- Buraimi to Fayyadh, providing two lanes with asphalt shoulders and safety features like box culverts and bridges to ensure smooth traffic flow in all weather conditions. The project is scheduled for completion in 24 months.

The construction of five bridges on the Suhar- Buraimi dual carriageway is another crucial project, valued at RO6mn. The bridges will enhance road safety and maintain efficient traffic flow on this vital economic route. The project has an implementation period of 18 months.

Additionally, the ministry has awarded the design and implementation of the Aqbat Afri road, connecting Samayil and Izki, along with an asphalt road in the village of Saqari. This project, worth RO4.5mn, has a completion period of 15 months.

In Jabal Akhdar, the ministry will upgrade the Saih Qatna road for RO4.5mn, which spans 9.2km through mountainous terrain. The road will be expanded to two lanes with asphalt shoulders.

Lastly, the ministry has awarded the construction of the Saih al Khairat-Shisr road in Dhofar governorate for RO3.6mn, a single-lane road connecting the Saih Al Khairat area to Shisr.

These road projects reflect the government’s commitment to upgrading Oman’s transportation infrastructure, ensuring safety, and stimulating economic growth.

