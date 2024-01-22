In a recent report by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), it has been projected that international tourism is set to make a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024.

The report highlights the resilience and rapid recovery of the tourism industry, with positive impacts seen on economies, job growth, and opportunities worldwide. While several destinations have shown remarkable progress, Oman has emerged as among the best performing destinations in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) for the period of January to December 2023.

According to the UNWTO's data, international tourist arrivals in Oman from January to December 2023 showed a significant increase of 14% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. This represents a noteworthy achievement for the Sultanate of Oman as it witnessed positive growth in an otherwise challenging period for the global tourism industry. The report further states that the strong performance of Oman can be attributed to various factors, including the successful containment of the pandemic and the implementation of effective tourism recovery strategies.

Apart from Oman, other countries in Africa and the Middle East have also made commendable progress in attracting international tourists. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Tanzania also demonstrated substantial growth in their international tourists arrivals in 2023 compared to 2019 levels.

This positive trend in tourist arrivals is a testament to the recovery efforts made by these countries through various initiatives, such as improving air connectivity, enhancing marketing campaigns, and implementing measures to ensure the safety and well-being of travelers.

Oman, in particular, has witnessed a surge in interest from international tourists due to its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality. The country's proactive approach in implementing safety measures has instilled confidence in travelers, making it an attractive destination for those seeking unique experiences.

Furthermore, Oman's strategic location as a gateway to the Arabian Peninsula and its diverse range of attractions, including ancient forts, bustling souks, and pristine beaches, have contributed to its ability to draw in visitors. The Sultanate of Oman's commitment to sustainable tourism practices and its emphasis on preserving its natural and cultural assets have also played a significant role in its appeal to travelers seeking responsible travel options.

While the report highlights the positive outlook for international tourism, it cautions that economic and geopolitical factors may pose challenges to the sustained recovery of the industry. However, the UNWTO remains optimistic, noting that the reopening of several source markets and destinations, as well as the implementation of visa facilitation measures, will contribute to the recovery process.

