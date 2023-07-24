Muscat – Committed to cultivating local talent and bridging the skills gap in the labour market, Oman Investment Authority (OIA) has unveiled a new employment and development initiative called ‘Mu’tamad’. Announced on Sunday, the programme is the result of a collaboration between OIA, the Ministry of Labour and various higher education institutions in Oman.

Mu’tamad’s primary focus is the recruitment and professional development of Omani graduates specialising in finance and accounting. It equips these individuals to qualify for the Chartered Certified Accountants Certificate. The programme aims to recruit 20-25 graduates each year, offering them the chance to secure the certification within three years of their recruitment.

The initiative strives to cultivate a proficient talent pool capable of leading Oman’s financial and accounting sectors in the future. The programme will hone various financial and administrative skills, bolster participants’ capabilities, expand their knowledge, foster positive values, and elevate their competitiveness on both local and international stages.

Ayad al Balushi, Assistant Deputy President for Finance and Assurance at OIA, remarked that Mu’tamad joins a succession of OIA-initiated training programmes like Nomou and Ea’dad.

Balushi emphasised that such endeavours reflect OIA’s commitment to train national talent, preparing them for the labour market. “Encouraging them to earn professional certificates can help meet the demand for these specialised disciplines, improve the finance and accounting performance of companies, boost productivity, generate job opportunities, and advance Omanisation.”

Omanis with bachelor’s or master’s degree in accounting or finance can apply. Candidates will be shortlisted via written tests and interviews. Those interested can apply through https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3672305955

