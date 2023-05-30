KUWAIT - Secretary-General of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Jamal Al-Loughani praised on Tuesday, the UAE's efforts in facing climate change challenges and achieving energy sustainability.

This came in a press release by Al-Loughani during his participation in The Arab Conference for Cooperation on Climate Change held in the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development headquarters on Monday, which includes seven various discussion session.

Al-Loughani added that UAE aims to achieve sustainable energy by hosting UN's Climate Change Conference (COP28) next November.

He also said that the UAE announced their commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050, noting that they were on top of their Climate Neutral Strategic Initiative 2050 based on COP21 goals. (end) mth.amh.ahm

