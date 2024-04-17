The UAE witnessed unprecedented rainfall, leading to severe flooding in Dubai. Climate scientists attributed the heavy rains to warm waters of the Persian Gulf and global warming, an Indian daily has reported.

The region experienced significant disruptions, with flights affected and 18 casualties in Oman, The Economic Times said in a report.

Meanwhile, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said from Wednesday morning to afternoon, some convective clouds will form over coastal areas associated with rainfall and then will concentrate over Eastern and Northern regions, with the clouds gradually decreasing by Wednesday noon.

NCM urged residents to take all the precautions and follow the safety measures during rainfall and to stay away from areas of flooding and water accumulation.

In an unprecedented meteorological occurrence, the UAE has witnessed an extraordinary deluge, marking the most substantial rainfall recorded within 24 the hours until 9 pm on April 16.

This surpasses any documented precipitation event since the inception of data collection in 1949, affecting various regions across the nation, according to UAE Centre of Meteorology.

Dubai is grappling with severe flooding, as the amount of rain received in a single day, equals what typically falls over the span of 1.5 years, according to climate scientist Colin McCarthy.

Approximately 5 inches (127 mm) of rainfall inundated the area within a 24-hour period, he said. The climate scientist said the heavy rains in the region was due to multiple rounds of intense thunderstorms forming off the warm waters of the Persian Gulf.

Climatologist Friederike Otto said the extreme rainfall in the UAE and other regions was likely that global warming played a part.

"It is highly likely that the deadly and destructive rain in Oman and Dubai was made heavier by human-caused climate change," said Otto.

