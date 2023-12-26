Saudi Arabia's National Water Company (NWC) and the Japanese FujiClean have signed a MoU to foster co-operation in the transfer, localisation, and development of advanced wastewater treatment technologies produced by FujiClean.

The goal is to register cutting-edge technologies as global products in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, facilitating their application in wastewater treatment operations throughout the country and the surrounding region.

NWC Executive Deputy for Projects and Technical Services Sector Mansour Abu Thunain pointed out that the memorandum aligns with the company's ongoing efforts to localize wastewater treatment technologies and also seeks to establish partnerships and collaborations with both local and international entities to improve the water industry.

Abu Thunain said it had opted for the new Japanese technology owing to its key features.

"It boasts user-friendly operation, cost-effectiveness, and a minimal space requirement, - the key qualities that make it suitable for deployment in remote and dispersed population areas, utilizing a decentralized approach to contribute to expanding wastewater services throughout the Kingdom," he stated.

Underlining NWC's commitment as a national company, Abu Thunain said it will collaborate with the Japanese side to implement an empowerment and localization program for the technologies offered by FujiClean.

"This comprehensive initiative includes developing training programs for NWC engineers and technicians, as well as the expanding of current capabilities and national workforce through collaboration with both local and foreign sectors, in accordance with the terms outlined in the memorandum," he added.

