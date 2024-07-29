Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has decided to transform several archaeological sites in North Sharqiyah into tourist destinations.

The governorate, rich in historical and cultural heritage, has 25 registered archaeological sites, which reflect its deep historical significance.

Efforts are underway to leverage these sites for tourism and trade, officials informed.

Oman in general has been aggressively promoting its heritage sites for tourism purposes, which not only helped it spread awareness about the historical significance of this country; but also helped attract more tourists from around the region and outside.

This in turn helped hotel sector greatly benefit with reports of ever-increasing occupancy in the post-COVID period.

North Sharqiyah governorate offers 47 hotel facilities with a total of 1,044 rooms distributed across various wilayats. They include ten hotels, ten tourist camps, nine guest houses, 12 lodges, two rest houses and four hotel apartments.

Last year, hotel occupancy rates in this governorate ranged between 60% and 90% during the peak tourist season from October to March.

Mohammed bin Saif al Riyami, head of the Tourism Development Department in North Sharqiyah, said that preparations are in full swing for the upcoming winter tourist season.

He highlighted the region’s popular tourist attractions, including the Sharqiyah Sands, water-rich wadis, oases, sulphur springs in the wilayat of Dima Wa’al Taien, and the ‘Hawar’ waterfalls in Wadi Bani Khalid as the most visited places in the governorate.

It also has ancient mountain trails, numerous castles, forts, popular markets, and historic neighbourhoods such as the villages of Al Manzfah and Al Qanater in the wilayat of Ibra, which offer tourists the opportunity to explore in classic cars.

Khamis bin Salem al Maskari, assistant director in the Department of Heritage, North Sharqiyah, pointed out some of the region’s most prominent archaeological sites.

These include Al Khashaba, Al Ghareen and Al Salili sites in the wilayat of Mudhaibi, and the Shanna site in the wilayat of Al Qabil. He noted that the Al Maysar and Samad sites in Mudhaibi are among the oldest, with their history dating back to the third millennium BC.

MHT is collaborating with other authorities to preserve these archaeological sites and uncover their treasures, officials informed.