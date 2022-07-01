ABU DHABI - The organising committee of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity today announced the opening of nominations for the fourth cycle of the award until October 31, 2022.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an independent global award that honours individuals and entities that make outstanding contributions toward human progress and peaceful coexistence. The award was launched in 2019 after His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, co-signed the historic Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General and member of the Judging Committee for the 2023 Prize, said, "The Committee looks forward to identifying the personalities and entities that have effectively contributed to finding pioneering solutions to contemporary challenges in the field of promoting human fraternity."

In addition to Judge Abdelsalam, the 2023 independent Judging Committee includes other members, namely Miguel Ángel Moratinos, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Alliance of Civilisations; Dr. Epsy Campbell Barr, former Vice President of Costa Rica; His Eminence Cardinal Louis Antonio Gokim Tagle, Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelisation of Peoples at the Holy See; and Dr. Ouided Bouchamaoui, the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate 2015.

Qualified nominators may submit nominations within the following categories: members of governments, current and former heads of states, members of parliaments, presidents of supreme courts, senior executives of the United Nations, heads of international NGOs, university presidents, influencers, leaders, thinkers, and previous honorees of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Nominators can submit their nominations through the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's official website at: https://zayedaward.org/.

The award will honour the winners during the annual ceremony to be held on February 4, 2023, which coincides with the International Day of Human Fraternity recognised by the United Nations and the anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

The previous honorees of the award are Pope Francis; Ahmed Al-Tayeb (honorarily); UN Secretary-General António Guterres; activist against extremism Latifa Ibn Ziaten, King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; his wife; Queen Rania Al Abdullah; and the Haitian humanitarian organisation (FOKAL).