A new depression is likely to affect the Sultanate of Oman from Thursday to Saturday.

A drop in temperature is expected as per the weather office forecast. The highest temperature recorded on Wednesday was in Al Buraimi and Ibri, with a high of 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius at night.

The Oman Met Office in its weather forecast has stated that cumulus cloud activity over the Hajar Mountains and their surrounding areas today (Thursday), is expected with chances of rain of varying intensity, thunderstorms at times, accompanied by active winds, hail, and flow of wadi during the afternoon and evening.

The thunder storm expected is from 10 am till midnight on Thursday.

The mountainous areas of SouthAl Batinah, North a Batinah, Musandam, Al Dakhiliyah, Buraimi, Al Dhahira, Muscat, North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah governorates are the governorates that are forecast to receive rains today due to the depression.

Rainfall ranging between 20 to 80 mm is expected which is to be accompanied by downdraft when with the speed of 15 to 40 knots.

Oman Met Office has alerted on poor horizontal visibility due to dust rising during thunderstorms as well as flash floods and hail stones.

On Thursday and Friday, there is the possibility of cloud flow and thunderstorms of varying intensity ranging between 20-80 mm, accompanied by hailstones, resulting in the flow of wadis. Active downward winds with speed ranging between 15 - 35 knots (28-64 km/h) is expected.

The cloud flow and thunderstorms of varying intensity ranging between 20-40 mm, accompanied by hailstones, are expected on Saturday. Wadis are expected to flow. The active downward winds will continue to sport the same speed, ranging between 15 and 35 knots (28-64 km/h).

On Wednesday afternoon, cumulus cloud activity and rainfall of varying intensity, sometimes thundery, were experienced over parts of the mountainous areas of the governorates of Al Batinah North, Al Batinah South, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Sharqiyah North, and Al Dhahirah, and the clouds extend towards the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman.

The Civil Aviation Authority has called on everyone to exercise caution during rain, valley flow, and low horizontal visibility and to ensure safety.

