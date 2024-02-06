The minister said the charter will highlight the family duty towards the community, fathers’ duty towards sons, the right to national upbringing, the right to protect maternity and childhood, the right to human development, the right to expression and dialogue, the right to parental care, moral and religious legacies, mutual respect, as well as the duty to serve the community and homeland.

The minister urged the whole community to effectively participate in the signing of this charter to build a community based on religious and moral values, affirming that the charter grants equal rights and imposes duties that reinforce cooperation values in the family and put emphasis on building a robust foundation based on mutual respect and understanding, and underscores the significance of family as a core unit in the community which is the source of values and upbringing and subsequently help build the entire nation accordingly.

The family charter represents the legal framework that governs familial relationships in the state and is obviously focused on rights and duties of individuals and strives to achieve balance and justice in those relationships, she said, adding that it includes numerous aspects such as financial and economic rights of individuals, educational and health rights, as well as safeguarding the rights of women and children and bolstering justice values and mutual respect in the family.

The charter is broadly the constitution of family that determines the values and principles governing family relationships and its reactions in the community and is classified as an official agreement among family members to manage predictions and determine decision-making process, as well as responsibilities in the family, Misnad emphasised.

Additionally, the charter is a first-of-its-kind document in the Middle East and North Africa putting Qatar at the vanguard of states that offer such kind of initiatives that conspicuously promote the national and global standing of Qatar.

It is also possible to invite the GCC states, the Arab and international communities to join the Qatar-led charter to be the most crucial document for the local community through invoking supreme principles and models that illuminate the road towards achieving family-knit communities and continuing the social development considering the family as their nucleus.

Through this inauguration, the MoSDF aspires to intensify efforts and achieve the contents of national development plans and strategies 2030, as well as the conventions stipulated in the United Nations charters that primarily safeguard the future of family and address its challenges to have a positive impact on Qatar in general, and on family in particular.

