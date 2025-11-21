Doha - The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in coordination with the General Authority of Customs, has adopted an executive mechanism for implementing Circular No (3) of 2025, which bans the export of new vehicles that have not completed one year of registration with competent authorities.

Under the new mechanism, commercial showrooms and car dealerships may export vehicles imported from countries other than the country of manufacture — i.e. vehicles not counted under the state’s designated quota.

This mechanism follows a detailed review of the circular’s implementation, taking into account feedback from stakeholders and commercial showrooms, as well as ongoing monitoring of market developments.

By this measure, the ministry aims to maintain balance between supply and demand, prevent unjustified increases in new vehicle prices, protect consumer rights, and safeguard the rights of commercial establishments in line with the Consumer Protection Law.

The ministry reaffirmed that the provisions of Circular No. (3) of 2025 remain in effect, including the requirement that no vehicle may be exported until it has completed a full year of registration with relevant authorities, except as set out in the executive mechanism.

The ministry called on showrooms and car dealerships to fully comply with the circular and its mechanism, emphasising that legal action will be taken against violators to support market stability and protect consumer rights.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

