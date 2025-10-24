Doha - The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has issued Administrative Decision No. (30/2025) ordering the administrative closure of Sky Motors – Rox agency for one month for failing to provide warranty services on behalf of the manufacturer, in a violation of Article (9) of Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection and its Executive Regulations.

The closure followed the detection of six violations based on consumer complaints. Official reports confirmed that the agency failed to provide warranty and maintenance services, including the supply of spare parts and repairs, for imported Rox vehicles, despite being the authorised local agent of the brand – causing considerable harm to consumers.

The ministry also issued Administrative Decision No. (31/2025) ordering the administrative closure of Sharmax Group for one month for violating the provisions of Article (7) of Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection and its Executive Regulations. The violation involved false advertising and providing misleading information of a product.

The closure followed the company’s advertisements claiming that it was the official agent and distributor of the Xiaomi car brand, despite not holding any official agency or authorisation to this effect —whereby violating Articles (7) and (9) of the law.

Investigations also revealed that the group collected advance payments (‘deposits’) from consumers and set future dates for vehicle deliveries, despite holding a commercial licence limited to contracting activities – raising concerns on its ability to fulfil its commitments toward consumers and posing a significant risk to consumer rights.

The company also failed to provide guarantees for refunding the amounts collected in the event of failure to deliver the vehicles, constituting a further violation of Article (7) of Law No. (8) of 2008 and its Executive Regulations.

The ministry affirmed that this measure is part of its ongoing efforts to bolster market monitoring and ensure suppliers’ compliance with national laws and regulations. The ministry stressed that it will take strict action against any breaches that impact on consumer rights or impair fair competition.

The ministry encouraged consumers to report any violations or illegal practices at Call Centre: 16001 and social media accounts: @MOCIQATAR

