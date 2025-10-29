DOHA: The Ministry of Justice (MoJ), represented by the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Unit, began monitoring and field follow-up on work to asses the extent to which lawyers and real estate brokers comply with the requirements for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, in implementation of the Minister of Justice's Decision No. 103 of 2025, regarding monitoring, follow-up and supervision of the compliance of entities subject to the Ministry's control with the provisions of Law No. 20 of 2019 on the Promulgation of Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law and its executive regulations.

This decision comes within the framework of the MoJ's efforts to enhance national compliance with the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations, and to support the system of oversight of the legal and real estate sectors, by assigning a number of specialized employees to the tasks of monitoring and field supervision of the offices of lawyers and real estate brokers, in accordance with controls and procedures that ensure the effectiveness of monitoring and the achievement of the desired goals.

The tasks of the monitoring teams, during the period from August to the end of October 2025, focus on monitoring the extent to which the offices concerned adhere to the approved internal controls, verifying the existence of effective policies and procedures for customer due diligence, record keeping, and reporting suspicious transactions, in accordance with the provisions of the law and relevant regulatory decisions.

The Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Unit confirmed that this step comes as a continuation of previous efforts aimed at raising the level of compliance in the legal and real estate brokerage sectors, and enhancing cooperation with relevant national authorities, especially the Financial Information Unit, in order to contribute to protecting the state's financial and economic system from the risks of financial crimes.

