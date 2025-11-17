DOHA: The Shura Council held its weekly session on Monday at the Tamim bin Hamad Hall, chaired by Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

At the outset of the session, Secretary-General of the Shura Council HE Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read out the session's agenda, and the Council approved the minutes of its previous meeting.

During the session, the Council reviewed a draft law on Owners' Association, referred by the esteemed government, and decided to refer it to the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee for further study and to submit its report on the matter.

The Council also reviewed the esteemed government's statement concerning the proposal submitted by the Shura Council on the situation of persons with disabilities, and referred the matter to the Social Affairs, Labor, and Housing Committee for study and to submit its findings.

At the conclusion of the session, Speaker Al Ghanim briefed the Council on his participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference (ISC), held last week in Islamabad, Pakistan. He noted that the conference discussed issues related to peace, security, and development, as well as the role of parliaments in supporting international efforts to resolve conflicts and promote intercultural dialogue

He also highlighted his meetings with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, and the Speaker of the House of Councillors of Morocco, noting that discussions focused on parliamentary relations, prospects for strengthening them, and coordinating positions on the topics addressed during the conference.

The Speaker additionally reviewed his participation in the 19th Meeting of Speakers of Legislative Councils of GCC States, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain last Thursday. He explained that the meeting underscored the importance of enhancing Gulf parliamentary cooperation, developing mechanisms for consultation and coordination, and supporting the integration process among GCC states.

He further referred to his remarks emphasizing Gulf unity and shared destiny, noting that HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain received the GCC legislative council speakers participating in the meeting, which reaffirmed support for joint Gulf parliamentary work and the development of coordination mechanisms to serve the best interests of the peoples of the GCC states.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

