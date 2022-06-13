The initial operations at Bahrain’s new hi-tech air traffic control (ATC) centre are to begin in the middle of next month.

The state-of-the-art hub includes a 676sqm hall featuring cutting-edge air traffic control equipment.

The new hub, to be run by the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry, will represent a quantum leap forward for civil aviation and keep pace with steadily-growing transit air movement in Bahrain’s airspace.

During a visit to inspect the stages of work on the project, Transportation and Communications Minister Kamal Ahmad said the new building is fitted with state-of-the art equipment and air traffic control systems at a cost of BD601 million.

It also includes latest processing radar information and flight data systems in addition to integrated voice communications system and air traffic control recording system, which includes audio and radar communications recordings.

French company Aéroports de Paris Ingénierie, a subsidiary of Aéroports de Paris, designed the centre to provide safety and quality criteria set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation and is also supervising work.

The GDN earlier reported that the Tender Board had awarded the BD2.462m project to Al Jameel Construction and that the existing centre was providing assistance to 600,000 flights passing Bahrain’s airspace a year.

A planned state-of-the-art automatic aircraft landing system is also estimated to cost BD780,000 and BD810,000 after 2022.

The government has already spent BD413.81m on the airport expansion, BD250,000 on consultancy for the new landing system and BD6.61m on its air control building.

Equipped with the latest technology and supported by new infrastructure, it will not only increase the airport’s capacity but also deliver a ‘hassle-free experience and the highest standards of luxury’.

There are also major on-going road improvements around the airport planned and progressing under a separate budget.

