The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has been named as the ‘Best Retail Bank in Bahrain 2023’ maintaining this position for the second consecutive year, while the bank’s loyalty and rewards application ‘Points by NBB’ has won the title of ‘Best App for Customer Experience in Mena 2023’ at the Mena Banking Excellence Awards, organised by MEED (Middle East Economic Digest).

The awards ceremony took place yesterday in Dubai, UAE and was attended by senior NBB representatives.

Recognising NBB as ‘Bahrain’s Best Retail Bank’, the judging panel commented: “National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has emerged as a digital and data-driven organisation, delivering innovative solutions to customers with immediate value to clients. This success has been driven by the bank offering an enhanced customer experience with bespoke and customised service offerings to cater to all customer segments. They provide an array of product offerings, ensuring efficiency and proficiency in their service level. The bank’s 21 branches, multiple alternative channels, digital banking services, contact centre, and website provide a variety of channels for customers to connect with the Bank. NBB’s commitment to customer satisfaction has earned them this position as Best Retail Bank Bahrain.”

Commenting on NBB’s award for ‘Best App for Customer Experience’, MEED’s Mena Banking Excellence Awards judging panel said, “The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has revolutionised digital banking with its innovative Points by NBB loyalty rewards platform. Offering personalised experiences, various redemption options and support for SMEs, the platform is testament to NBB’s commitment to customer-centricity and embracing the latest technological trends, setting a new standard in the banking industry.”

Reflecting on the success, NBB Group chief executive Usman Ahmed said: “We’re delighted that our best-in-class retail banking offerings and digital platforms have been recognised at the MEED’s Mena Banking Excellence Awards. These awards are a testament to the bank’s commitment to being customer centric and digital-first in product and service offerings and ensuring a simplified and rewarding banking experience for customers in the rapidly transforming regional banking industry.”

Also commenting was NBB chief executive for retail banking Subah Al Zayani, who said; “In recent years, we have curated an extensive line-up of products that put our customers first and ensure that they receive a highly personalised customer journey. Furthermore, thanks to the extensive work that went into making our fast-developing rewards platform ‘Points by NBB’ user-friendly, and accessible where many new and exciting features are being planned, our app is now regarded as one of the best of its kind and we’re very pleased that it has been named as the best app for customer experience.”