Sustainability Forum Middle East yesterday announced National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) as “Knowledge Partner” for its first edition set to take place in Bahrain on January 12.

Focusing on “Business Transition to Net-Zero – the Path Towards a Successful Low-Carbon Future”, the forum is expected to attract participation from more than 300 regional public and private sector leaders and international sustainability experts who will gather to engage and share insight on regional decarbonisation efforts and the support required by regional companies.

NBB is actively working to embed ESG principles into the bank’s culture and business model. Over the past three years, it has invested consistently in the development of its staff, at all levels, with a focus on sustainability training and capacity building to position NBB to lead in this critical area on a national level.

To date, more than 93 per cent of NBB’s employees across divisions have attended at least one training covering ESG, some in the form of generic awareness sessions highlighting the kingdom’s efforts towards meeting the COP26 Bahrain Targets.

The forum aims to promote action on the part of private sector players across the region to support the net-zero goals of their governments.

Through a series of keynote addresses, panel sessions and workshops, its interactive programme will serve as a platform for helping businesses understand not only what the transition means but provide the opportunity to share knowledge, gain insights and develop practical tools to help lower their carbon emissions.

Following on from the recently concluded COP 27 in Egypt, where representatives from NBB took part, the forum sessions will recap outcomes of the global climate meet and its impact on the kingdom’s and broader regional net-zero commitments.

Sessions will also cover topics relating to the urgency and path towards a low-carbon future, net-zero ambitions in the Mena region, the critical role of the financial sector in funding decarbonisation, the integration of renewables, innovation and the chance to create new, resilient business models, and the evolution of climate regulation.

NBB chief executive Jean-Christophe Durand said, “In line with our commitment towards long-term sustainability, we are delighted to support the launch of the first Sustainability Forum Middle East. Having committed to our three-year roadmap back in 2021, NBB continues to better align its practices to key ESG targets in both its operations and business lines.

A fundamental step in achieving such alignment has been the serious investment in enhancing our human capital’s understanding of sustainability and its impact which no doubt has had the positive shift in our internal culture.”

Laila Danesh, managing director at FinMark Communications, the forum’s founder and organiser, said, “We’re very pleased to announce NBB as a partner for this important forum dedicated to supporting the decarbonisation journeys of the Mena economies.

Support from the financial and banking sector is crucial and we look forward to hearing from experts at NBB and other participating organisations on how the banking and finance industry will support regional governments and businesses in their transitions to a more sustainable, low-carbon future.”

© Copyright 2022 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).