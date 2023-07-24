Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) and the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on Sunday to foster scientific research and innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity.

The signatories were H E Dr Ali bin Amer al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology at MTCIT, and Dr Saeed bin Hamad al Rubaie, Vice-Chancellor of the university.

H E Shidhani provided an overview of the first MoU’s intended impact in the realm of AI and advanced technology. The agreement includes provisions for scientific chairs, research centres and laboratories in these fields. Joint AI programmes will further qualify academic staff of the university.

Additionally, the MoU aims to facilitate research in AI and advanced technologies through incentive programmes.

The MoU extends to enhancing academic programmes via specialised AI courses, collaborating with local and international tech firms for joint research, and enabling faculty to augment their skills through training programmes, workshops and conferences. To further AI and tech awareness, the agreement includes holding public lectures, competitions and seminars.

According to H E Shidhani, the second MoU is geared towards establishing an innovation and excellence centre in cybersecurity. “This aims to fortify the cybersecurity industry in Oman, provide an innovative environment for the university’s students, academics and researchers, and encourage public-private-academic sector partnerships in cybersecurity.”

Rubaie stressed the MoUs’ importance in enhancing the skills of both faculty and students. He expressed optimism about these acting as the seed for future collaboration between the MTCIT and UTAS and for programmes at other branches of the university.

Both agreements align with the overarching aim to contribute to the national digital economy programme, bolster scientific research and encourage innovation. The collaborative environment these create is intended to facilitate knowledge transfer, skill development and enhance Oman’s standing as a leading hub for AI and advanced technologies research and development.

