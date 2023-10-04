DOHA: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari, who is also the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized Qatar's commitment to enhancing its relationships with various countries worldwide. He noted the growth of Qatar's relations with the world, as the State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is keen on developing cooperation with different nations through strategic dialogues, joint high-level committees, and political consultations.

During the weekly media briefing, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the opening of the Horticultural Expo 2023 under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, delivered a speech on this occasion. He said that Qatar's hosting of Expo 2023 Doha aligns with its commitments to sustainable development, both nationally and internationally. He emphasized that the exhibition represents a qualitative addition to Qatar's initiatives aimed at ensuring a safer and more stable future for people around the world.

Dr Al Ansari further pointed out that during his speech at the opening of Expo 2023 Doha, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs praised the noble directives of HH the Amir regarding the importance of achieving a balance between development and environmental protection. He stressed the importance of preserving the environment and developing a comprehensive environmental vision, as well as calling for intensified international cooperation to achieve a balanced and sustainable environmental world.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude, during his speech at the opening of Expo 2023 Doha, to all countries and friends who participated in the event, expressing his hope that it would yield partnerships and projects that benefit future generations.

Dr Al Ansari noted that, on the sidelines of the exhibition's opening, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs met with several senior officials. He met with the Advisor to the French President on North Africa and the Middle East Patrick Durel, Lord Mayor of the City of London Nicholas Lyons, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin, and Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Ibrahim Taha. During these meetings, they reviewed the cooperation relations and discussed ways to support and enhance them, as well as discussed the latest regional and international developments.

During the weekly media briefing, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reviewed the Ministry's most prominent activities during the past week where the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs received the Prime Minister of the Republic of Yemen HE Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed. During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation between the two countries, with His Excellency emphasizing that the only path to resolving the Yemeni crisis is through negotiations among Yemenis based on the outcomes of the national dialogue, the Gulf initiative, and relevant Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 2216. He also reaffirmed Qatar's enduring support for Yemen and its people.

Dr Al Ansari also mentioned that the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs held meetings on Thursday with the Minister of Economic Development and Trade in the Republic of Tajikistan HE Zavqi Zavqizoda, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali HE Abdoulaye Diop. During these meetings, they discussed relations and ways to support and strengthen them.

During the weekly media briefing, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari highlighted Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi's discussions on Sep 28 and 29, in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Republic of Costa Rica.

In Venezuela's capital Caracas, His Excellency held and chaired the Qatari side in the second round of political talks between the foreign ministries of the two countries that dealt with multi-field bilateral cooperation relations. The Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Yvan Gil Pinto presided over the Venezuelan side.On the sidelines of the visit, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs met with the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela HE Nicolas Maduro. During the meeting, His Excellency conveyed HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's greetings and wishes of continued health and happiness to the President of the Republic of Venezuela and continued progress and prosperity to the government and people of the Republic of Venezuela. The President of the Republic of Venezuela entrusted the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress, development and prosperity.

Dr Al Ansari added that the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs met with the Executive Vice President of Venezuela HE Dr Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez, and Minister HE Felix Plasencia, President of the Foreign Investment Center in Venezuela.

In San Jose, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs chaired the Qatari side at the second round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Costa Rica, while the Costa Rican side was headed by Vice Minister of Bilateral Affairs and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Costa Rica HE Lydia Mara Peralta Cordero.

On the sidelines of the visit, Al Muraikhi met with Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica HE Arnoldo Andre Tinoco.

In a related context, Dr Al Ansari added that Al Muraikhi would hold the fourth round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Azerbaijan on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the official spokesman for MoFA highlighted Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater's meeting with Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, where both sides discussed the cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the UN, and the developments in Yemen, with Her Excellency stressing the State of Qatar's support for humanitarian and development projects in Yemen.

Al Khater also met withthe Undersecretary of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Maria Tripodi, during which they discussed the relations between the two countries in the field of development and the latest regional developments in Libya and Afghanistan.

DrAl Ansari confirmed, during the weekly media briefing, that the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE DrMohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi would meet with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily on Wednesday, to discuss the latest developments in Libya.

The official spokesman for MoFA also highlighted MoFA's last week statements that carried the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the twin bombings in a mosque and a religious gathering in Pakistan, the attack on the General Directorate of Security, an affiliate of Turkiye's Ministry of Interior, and the Holy Quran-burning incident in Sweden.

Dr Al Ansari also confirmed that the Qatari air bridge had completed the delivery of aid relief to the brothers affected by floods and torrents in eastern Libya, with the ninth and 10th planes having arrived at Benina International Airport in Benghazi on Monday, carrying 65 tonnes of humanitarian and relief aid, as an emergency response to the current humanitarian situation.

The Qatari aid included shelter supplies, food, relief and medical materials, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), Qatar Charity (QC), and Standing Committee for Rescue and Relief Operations and Humanitarian Aids for Areas Afflicted by Catastrophes in Brotherly and Friendly Countries, bringing the total Qatari aid to those affected to 332 tonnes.

