MoECC,Qatar partakes in climate change education investment session in NY

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) participated in the session on investing in climate change education for a green future, organized by the Education Above All Foundation (EAA) in co-operation with Silatech, on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly and the Climate Ambition Summit taking place in New York.In his speech at the session, Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs at MoECC Eng Ahmed Mohamed al-Sada said that Qatar has adopted a plan to raise environmental awareness among the youth, by embedding topics about the environment and climate change in school and university curricula, as well as tackling them in curricular and extracurricular activities.Al-Sada indicated that Qatar attaches great importance to research and innovation, stemming from its belief that knowledge is the only means to finding solutions to all problems. He pointed to the State's issuance of the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Strategy (QRDI 2030), which offers university students the opportunity to participate in a research program, which would enrich their expertise in climate change and environmental research, one of the main factors enabling the achievement of the National Climate Change Strategy 2030.Participating under the youth category, student Bader al-Amari highlighted the important role that Qatar's youth are playing in protecting the environment and working on its sustainability, stressing the importance of climate change and environmental protection education. During his intervention, al-Amari pointed to the facilities that numerous state institutions provide to the youth in order to achieve this vision, and to raising awareness and understanding of the topics and goals of sustainable development, especially environmental sustainability.