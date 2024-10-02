QNB has announced that it is the ‘Official Bank Sponsor’ of the Qatar Collegiate Programming Contest (QCPC) 2024, organised by Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar.



The competition brings together talented university and high school students from across the country to demonstrate their programming expertise and problem-solving abilities.



QNB said it is committed to fostering innovation and supporting the next generation of tech-savvy leaders. The QCPC provides an excellent platform for students to apply their knowledge in real-world problem-solving, using programming languages such as C, C++, Java, and Python.



Commenting on the partnership, Heba al-Tamimi, senior executive vice president, QNB Group Communications said, “QNB’s involvement in this initiative aligns with its corporate social responsibility goals, particularly in supporting educational programs that inspire creativity, and technological advancement.



“By investing in the future leaders of the technology industry, QNB is helping to shape a brighter future for Qatar and the broader region.”



Through this sponsorship, QNB underscores its dedication to empowering youth and promoting education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

