Doha, Qatar: Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) Library has partnered with Qatar National Library (QNL) to launch the HBKU Repository hub on QNL’s Manara - Qatar Research Repository platform.

This new platform will give the Qatari public the chance to explore more than 3,000 open-access works created within HBKU’s integrated, cutting-edge teaching and research environment.

The HBKU Repository features a wealth of publications submitted for open access by the university’s faculty, research staff, and students, including journal articles, conference posters, students’ theses and dissertations, as well as non-conventional research publications such as preprints, poster presentations, software, reports, datasets, and more.

Manara is a public repository created by QNL that helps Qatar-based researchers archive and share their research with local and international stakeholders. The platform aims to promote the global visibility, impact and discoverability of Qatar’s research across all disciplines, from various fields in the biomedical and engineering sciences, humanities, and more.

Visitors to Manara can explore research conducted at HBKU’s College of Islamic Studies, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Science and Engineering, College of Law, College of Health and Life Sciences, and College of Public Policy, as well as Qatar Biomedical Research Institute, Qatar Computing Research Institute, and Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute.

Commenting on the significance of this partnership, Fahad Al Dariham, Library Manager, HBKU Library, said: “Our collaboration with QNL is driven by a shared commitment to strengthening Qatar’s national research capabilities through the promotion of open access to multidisciplinary research. HBKU Repository demonstrates the university’s commitment to building capacity in Qatar, as it promises to strengthen the country’s inclusive, high-quality research and education ecosystem by making expertise and knowledge available to all.”

Marcin Werla, Director of Digital Collections, QNL, said the growing number of research outputs on Manara reflects the Library’s success in sharing knowledge with new generations of researchers both in Qatar and overseas.

“QNL is constantly working on engaging new partners to grow Manara’s collection in line with our mission to preserve and share knowledge with the world. Our latest partnership with Hamad Bin Khalifa University marks a key milestone in this journey with the addition of 3000 open-access works,” added Marcin. As a member of QF, HBKU strives to empower students and engage alumni to develop skills and competencies through diverse, multidisciplinary educational and social learning opportunities.

