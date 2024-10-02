The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change welcomed a group of students from Akita University, Japan, to learn about and explore the Central Environmental Laboratory.



The students were introduced to the latest technologies used in monitoring the quality of marine water and soil.



The visit was part of efforts to enhance international co-operation in environmental fields and to foster understanding of the importance of environmental monitoring. It was also aimed at exchanging expertise between both sides in the areas of inspection and environmental laboratories.



The delegation from Akita University reviewed the advanced equipment used in marine and soil monitoring in Qatar, with detailed explanations of how these are used to ensure environmental sustainability. They also learned about environmental monitoring programmes.



The visit also included the Environmental Laboratory section and its role in preserving Qatar's biodiversity.

