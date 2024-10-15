Qatar Airways has announced that as part of its partnership with Education Above All, Beyond Business members can now redeem their Qrewards to help support educational programmes and resources for children in underserved communities.

Qatar Airways’ corporate travel programme, Beyond Business, offers organisations irrespective of industry and size, flexibility and exclusive savings. It also provides tailored solutions for businesses to maximise savings on their travel budget based on their travel spend.

Education Above All is the non-profit organisation founded by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, chairperson of Education Above All (EAA) Foundation and Sustainable Development Goals Advocate. Education Above All furthers equal access to education and for positive, sustainable and inclusive change in all communities.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Eng Badr Mohammed Al Meer said, “Access to education is a right for everyone, and we at Qatar Airways are immensely proud of being able to contribute to ensuring education for underserved communities with our esteemed partners at Education Above All through our Beyond Business programme. This initiative also enables our loyal customers to participate in making a difference for children around the world. We look forward to creating positive change together.”

Education Above All Foundation Director of Communications and Private Sector Partnerships Taj Sulaiman said, “We are pleased to partner with Qatar Airways through the Beyond Business programme to help unlock the future of students all around the world. EAA Foundation and Qatar Airways have been long-time partners and are advancing access to education in marginalised regions through this new initiative.

“Access to education is not just a privilege; it is a fundamental right that empowers individuals and strengthens communities. Every person deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. It is imperative to dismantle barriers and ensure that education is accessible to all, fostering a future where knowledge knows no bounds.”

Beyond Business offers several other benefits to corporate travellers, including the ability to earn and redeem Qrewards, Privilege Club tier offers, priority baggage and the option to offset carbon emissions for past/future flights through Qatar Airways’ voluntary carbon offset programme.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

