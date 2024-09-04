Muscat – In August, the Ministry of Labour, represented by the Directorate General of Labour Welfare and supported by the Inspection Unit of the Security and Safety Services, conducted a series of comprehensive inspection campaigns across Muscat Governorate. These operations aimed to enforce labour regulations and ensure compliance with residency laws.

As a result of these inspections, a total of 1,217 individuals were arrested. Among those apprehended, 164 were found to be in violation of regulations pertaining to Omanized professions, while 844 were identified as having expired residency permits. The enforcement actions reflect the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to upholding labour standards and ensuring the legal status of workers in the region.

