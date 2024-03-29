The Ministry of Justice formed Thursday a field team supervised by Undersecretary Hashem Al-Qallaf to prepare 123 schools to be premises for 764 polling stations for the upcoming National Assembly elections slated for April 4.

Five schools would be allocated for the five main electoral committees and 118 schools for polling stations in the five constituencies: 16 for the first one, 18 for the second, 22 for the third, 28 for the fourth and 34 for the fifth, the Ministry said in a statement.

All polling stations would be headed by judges and prosecutors, it said, referring to preparing all needs of judicial authority members and heads of the polling stations. (end) da.tab.hm

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).