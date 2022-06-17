ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Defence today announced the launch of 'Iron Defender 22', an annual bilateral training event between the UAE naval forces and the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.

Set to run until 23rd June, 2022, the joint exercise is aimed at exchanging military experiences to boost efficiency and combat readiness in carrying out operations, as well as strengthening military relations between the UAE and the US.

The Iron Defender 22 exercise is in line with the plans and programmes of the UAE-US joint training naval forces, which seek to exchange expertise and enhance military cooperation in the field of joint operations, to bolster efficiency across the activities of the armed forces of both countries.