The Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi has issued new ministerial decisions for restructuring the Ministry of Health and the primary health care system. These decisions are expected to be implemented in the coming days. In a press statement issued during the inauguration of the extension of the Al-Bahar Eye Center in the Al-Sabah Specialized Health Zone, Dr. Al-Awadhi highlighted the concern for the quality of the health services provided to the public and the need for raising their level, as well as the importance of moving forward towards achieving the goals and projects included in the government’s work program within the 100-day plan. He said the program’s most important pillars include the expansion of health facilities through the opening and operation of new projects, the completion of expansion work for some of them, and the ease of people’s access to integrated health services of necessary quality.



Regarding the expansion of Al-Bahar Eye Center, Dr. Al-Awadhi explained that the new building consists of three floors. The ground floor contains a small operating room, and several clinics to treat emergency cases. The first floor contains three main operating rooms equipped with the latest types of surgical microscopes and advanced eye surgery devices. The second floor is designated for sterilizing surgical instruments. He revealed that the number of eye operating theaters in the ministry’s hospitals, after the completion of the Bahar Eye Center expansion project, reached 17, which are equipped with the latest surgical equipment. Dr. Al-Awadhi expressed appreciation for all the efforts exerted by those responsible for completing the project in its various stages. Meanwhile, Hamad Al-Bahar, in a press statement, expressed his happiness at the inauguration of the extension of the Al- Bahar eye center.

He affirmed that the eye center and the operating rooms along with the advanced equipment it contains as well as the doctors and those in charge of the center are a source of pride for Kuwait and the health system in the country. Al-Bahar said he hopes the coming period will witness further development in the center to serve patients and clients. Furthermore, the Chairman of the Council of Ophthalmology Departments in the Ministry of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Foudari said the surgical rooms in the center have reached seven in total currently, following the opening of the new surgical rooms and the launch of work in them, indicating that this will contribute to reducing the waiting list for surgical operations.



He clarified that the expansion of the center contributes to reducing the waiting list for surgical operations for nonemergency cases from 30 days to only 14, adding that the coming period will also witness a reduction in the period to less than that by continuing the expansion work in the eye departments of public hospitals. Dr. Al-Foudari explained that the Al- Bahar Eye Center and various eye departments in public hospitals provide comprehensive specialized services. Specialized surgeries are performed, including cataract removal, lens implantation, retinal and vitreous surgery, corneal transplantation, intraocular pressure valves, corrective surgeries around children, and eyelid and tear duct surgeries. The Ministry of Health spares no effort in providing all aspects of support to the various eye departments

