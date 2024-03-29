Kuwaiti Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi signed a memo of understanding (MoU) with Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London on Thursday, with Kuwaiti Ambassador in the UK Bader Al-Awadhi attending.

The Kuwaiti Health Office's Chief Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Rasheed and the minister's accompanying delegation attended the event.

Speaking to KUNA, the minister said the MoU aims at sharing expertise, reducing the number of overseas patients, drawing world medical staff to Kuwait, creating cooperation opportunities and training Kuwaiti medics.

He commended the hospital as being one of the most significant European hospitals for incurable diseases, children's cancer, organ transplants and intractable surgeries.

The minister hoped that such endeavors would reflect on health care quality for citizens and residents in Kuwait as part of the Kuwaiti political leadership's attention to patients and to providing better health services to them.

He added that his field tour of the British hospital, visits to Kuwaiti patients, and meeting with their families would promote the Health Ministry's humanitarian role, whether at this hospital or other hospitals.

For his part, Chief Executive of the Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Mathew Shaw said the partnership with the Kuwaiti Health Ministry was launched in 2010 and has witnessed numerous mutual visits and training of Kuwaiti medics.

He added that this partnership would contribute to providing more exchange of expertise and upgrading the quality of health services for children.

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) is one of the world's leading children's hospitals. Since its formation in 1852, the hospital has been dedicated to children's healthcare and to finding new and better ways to treat childhood illnesses. (end) nbs.mt

