Dr. Khaled Al-Saleh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Campaign for Cancer Awareness (CAN), has announced the commencement of a comprehensive training program aimed at enhancing early cancer diagnosis among healthcare providers in Kuwait.

This initiative, scheduled to run from July through December, targets primary care and dental doctors in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, reports the Al-Anba daily. The program aims to train a total of 400 dentists and 500 primary care doctors during this period. Dr. Al-Saleh emphasized the importance of equipping healthcare professionals with the skills to detect initial signs of various cancers, including oral, breast, colon, rectum, head and neck, thyroid, and prostate cancers. He highlighted that early screening by trained doctors significantly accelerates the referral process to specialists, thereby expediting necessary treatments and reducing patient suffering.

Moreover, it contributes to higher recovery rates, which is the primary goal of the initiative. As of July 2024, the program has successfully trained 1,475 dentists and 1,533 primary care doctors. Dr. Al-Saleh underscored that these efforts are part of CAN’s strategic initiatives aimed at sustainable health development, with a focus on achieving tangible reductions in late-stage cancer diagnoses. The training program underscores CAN’s commitment to advancing healthcare capabilities in Kuwait and underscores its role in fostering early cancer detection practices among medical professionals nationwide.

