The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the health facilities were not affected by the power cutoff that hit some parts of the country, affirming that there are procedures to ensuring continued power to run the facilities properly.

In a press statement, the Ministry Spokesman Abdullah Al-Sanad cleared out that there was not power outage at hospitals, public clinics and blood banks during the outage, reassuring that backup generators were standby at medical facilities.

Al-Sanad pointed out that the ministry's engineering affairs sector is taking proactive steps in anticipation of any emergency, by providing backup generators to health facilites in all governorates of the country. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Electricity and Water said that peak summer demand for power was the culprit behind an outage that blanketed large swathes of the country, in addition to sweltering summer conditions that have seen temperatures rise higher than normal. (end) mrf.onm

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).