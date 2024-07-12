Social media
HEALTHCARE

Kuwait's Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital globally recognized as breast surgery center

Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Hospital is the largest medical center in the Middle East and the world's sixth-largest hospital

Staff Writer, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)
July 12, 2024
KUWAIT, July 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Hospital has been recognized by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) as a distinguished breast surgery center, becoming the world's seventh hospital in this field, announced the Ministry of Health.
The SRC is an internationally recognized healthcare leader committed to advancing the safety, efficacy and efficiency of surgical care worldwide, the ministry said in a post on its X account on Thursday.
Established in November 2018, Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Hospital is the largest medical center in the Middle East and the world's sixth-largest hospital, covering 720,000 sqm and composed of five nine-story towers. (end) msa.mt
