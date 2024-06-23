Dr. Turki Al-Otaibi, Head of the Department of Kidney Diseases and Transplantation at the Kuwait Center for Kidney Diseases and Transplantation, and President of the Organ Transplantation Society, highlighted Kuwait’s pioneering role in organ transplantation. In an exclusive interview with Al-Seyassah, Dr. Al-Otaibi announced the launch of a new heart transplant program and the reactivation of the liver transplant program, expanding Kuwait’s capabilities in organ transplantation.

Dr. Al-Otaibi emphasized that Kuwait not only leads in organ transplantation within the Gulf but also ranks prominently among Middle Eastern countries.

“Specifically, Kuwait stands out for its high number of organ donations from brain-dead patients relative to its population,” he said. He also cautioned about the prevalence of chronic diseases among kidney patients, particularly diabetes, which accounts for 50% of kidney disease cases. Dr. Al-Otaibi noted that 30% of diabetics are at risk of developing kidney disease, a condition affecting 10% of the global population. These developments underscore Kuwait’s commitment to enhancing its organ transplantation system and addressing critical health challenges, including chronic diseases impacting kidney health.

