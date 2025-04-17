Burjeel Holdings today announced a strategic partnership with Hippocratic AI, the company that pioneered the first safety-focused generative AI healthcare agents, to transform healthcare delivery through safe, scalable, and empathetic AI.

The initiative kicked off during the Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week.

The collaboration will see Hippocratic AI's generative AI healthcare agents, built for patient-facing non-diagnostic clinical tasks, deployed across Burjeel Holdings' hospitals, medical centres, and physiotherapy clinics in the UAE and Oman.

By integrating Hippocratic AI's cutting-edge AI capabilities, Burjeel Holdings aims to transform the patient engagement experience, providing personalised and compassionate clinical conversations that address patient needs. Their introduction aligns with the Group's commitment to integrating advanced technology in healthcare while maintaining a human-centric approach.

John Sunil, Group Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said, "At Burjeel Holdings, we believe that the future of healthcare lies in the perfect harmony between cutting-edge technology and personalised care. Our partnership with Hippocratic AI is a testament to our ongoing mission to leverage AI to improve patient experience, efficiency, reduce wait times, and ultimately provide better health outcomes for our patients."

What sets these agents apart is their ability to engage in natural, safety-focused, human-like conversations. Through the integration of Hippocratic AI's multilingual, empathy-driven agents, Burjeel Holdings will deliver real-time, culturally aware support across a wide range of patient touchpoints, including appointment scheduling, patient education, health risk assessments, and follow-up check ins.

These advanced agents are capable of sustained, multi-turn dialogue, enabling them to provide consistent, compliant, and compassionate communication that enhances both the patient experience and care continuity.

Munjal Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI, said, "This partnership supports our shared mission of achieving healthcare abundance. Our empathic genAI agents are designed to create a more compassionate and effective patient experience. Together, we will tailor our solutions to meet the specific needs of the communities we serve."

Key highlights of the partnership include the deployment of multilingual AI agents, including Arabic and the Emirati dialect, ensuring effective communication with the region's diverse patient population.

The collaboration will also deliver customised regional generative AI agents tailored for cultural alignment and local relevance, enhancing the quality and empathy of patient interactions.

In addition, AI agents will be deployed across key specialities such as oncology, cardiology, neurology, and orthopaedics, supporting both clinical and administrative tasks to help streamline operations and elevate the patient experience.

The partnership focuses on expanding the deployment of these genAI healthcare agents across Burjeel Holdings' facilities, ensuring that healthcare providers can access the latest advancements in technology and patient support. Incorporating AI technologies into the complex care environment aligns with Burjeel Holdings' commitment to transforming healthcare delivery across critical areas.

This collaboration reflects a shared vision: harnessing safety-focused generative AI to support healthcare systems, ease staffing challenges, and deliver hyper-personalised, compassionate care - advancing the collective goal of healthcare abundance.