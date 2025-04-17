The third edition of the Abu Dhabi Sports and Physical Activity Survey, conducted annually by the Department of Community Development (DCD) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi, has revealed a significant increase in physical activity levels across the emirate.

The survey saw participation from more than 28,000 community members, marking a 45 per cent increase compared to the previous cycle, which monitors community trends in sports and physical activity, provides essential data to guide policies and initiatives aimed at promoting a healthier and more active society.

The latest findings show that 53 percent of Abu Dhabi residents now meet the World Health Organisation’s recommended physical activity levels, marking a steady increase from 50 percent in the previous edition and 36 percent in the first survey. The study also highlights progress in youth engagement, with the percentage of children and adolescents participating in at least 60 minutes of daily exercise rising from 11 percent to 12.5 percent.

In addition to individual participation, community engagement in sports events has also grown. Throughout 2024, Abu Dhabi hosted 145 sports and community events, attracting participants from 122 nationalities. The number of people participating in these events increased by 33 percent, reaching 481,300 compared to 362,000 in 2023.

Mohammed Al Blooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at DCD, emphasised that these results reflect Abu Dhabi’s progress in fostering a culture of physical activity. He credited the ongoing collaboration between government and private entities in creating an environment that encourages movement and wellbeing.

He noted that expanding sports infrastructure, increasing the number of public walking and cycling paths, and strengthening partnerships with the private sector have all contributed to this growth. The focus on inclusive sports programmes has also played a role, ensuring that People of Determination and senior citizens have access to physical activities that support their wellbeing.

Al Blooshi highlighted the emirate’s growing status as a hub for sports and community engagement. He stated that the increase in event participation is a testament to the effectiveness of Abu Dhabi’s strategies in encouraging an active lifestyle. He also noted that the variety of sports initiatives, coupled with enhanced facilities, has made it easier for residents to incorporate exercise into their daily routines.

Ahmed Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, confirmed that the Sports and Physical Activity Survey, now in its third edition, continued its role in measuring and analysing physical activity patterns in Abu Dhabi. He noted that the results reflected a significant improvement in individuals' interest in sports and health.

Al Hosani explained that the survey editions have contributed to providing valuable insights into the level of physical activity in the community, helping to develop sports initiatives and programs aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle among community members. He added that the third edition came to further strengthen these efforts and provide more accurate data on the impact of sports events and community tournaments organised in various regions of Abu Dhabi.

He pointed out that the results confirm the increase in the rate of physical activity among individuals in the emirate, reflecting the success of sports initiatives in encouraging the community to adopt healthier lifestyles, in line with the vision of the Abu Dhabi Government and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council to build an active and sustainable sports community.

As part of its long-term vision, Abu Dhabi continues to align with the World Health Organisation’s global health recommendations, which encourage adults to engage in at least 75 minutes of vigorous exercise or 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week. With consistent efforts to enhance public engagement in fitness and wellness, Abu Dhabi is well on its way to surpassing these benchmarks, reinforcing its position as a leader in promoting community health and wellbeing.