According to informed health sources, the Ministry of Health is fully prepared to confront any potential incident, and to raise the state of alertness. It is ready to review and activate the emergency and crisis management plans to deal with any emergencies that may occur in the region as a result of the tense regional political situation and the escalation of the Iran-Israel war.

They highlighted the coordination of the Ministry of Health with various ministries and state institutions to develop an integrated plan for securing the basic commodities and providing a sufficient strategic stock of medicines and medical supplies.

The sources explained that several meetings were held yesterday in various health facilities to review and activate emergency plans in coordination with the Central Blood Bank, the Medical Emergency Department, and the emergency units in hospitals and health centers to deal with any potential accident.

The ministry intends to form an “emergency” committee specialized in studying and reviewing the plans and strategies drawn up by various sectors, and ensuring its readiness to confront and manage potential crises, in coordination with the public and private sectors to increase blood stocks and avoid shortages in medicines and medical supplies in the future.

The sources reassured that the health situation in the country is stable and that integrated health plans have been put in place to provide medicines and medical services in its various facilities, and to increase blood stocks.

They affirmed that there is a clear emergency stock to meet the needs, which is renewed periodically to maintain the validity of blood of all types.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

