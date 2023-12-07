DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has issued a cautionary advisory regarding weather conditions in the region, emphasizing poor horizontal visibility in some areas. The advisory is effective until 6pm on Thursday.

According to the daily weather report, inshore weather conditions are expected to be misty to foggy initially, gradually giving way to moderate temperatures during the daytime. However, nights will be relatively cold to cold. The Met Department warns that poor horizontal visibility may be experienced in certain locations at the outset.

Offshore weather will be characterized by haziness and scattered clouds at times, the report added.

In terms of wind patterns, inshore winds will be variable, starting at less than 3 knots initially and later shifting to northwesterly to northeasterly at speeds ranging from 3 to 13 knots. Offshore winds are expected to be northwesterly to westerly, ranging between 3 and 13 knots.

The Met Department forecasts visibility inshore to be in the range of 4 to 8 kilometers or less in some areas initially. Offshore visibility is also expected to be between 4 and 8 kilometers.

Sea conditions inshore are anticipated to have a state of 1 to 2 feet, while offshore sea state is projected to be slightly higher, ranging between 1 and 3 feet.

Residents and maritime interests are advised to exercise caution, especially during the initial hours, due to reduced visibility in specific locations. The Met Department continues to monitor and provide updates on the evolving weather conditions.

For further information and updates, the public is encouraged to stay tuned to official weather channels and announcements from the Department of Meteorology.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

