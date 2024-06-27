BAHRAIN’S capital is witnessing major infrastructure developments to keep pace with urban expansion and improve services for citizens.Capital Trustees Board chairman Saleh Tarradah yesterday revealed that the Works Ministry was implementing roads and sanitation projects in several areas in the Capital Governorate.He confirmed that infrastructure projects were a priority for the board alongside municipal schemes.

“Many areas and residential complexes need better infrastructure as the capital is witnessing continuous urban development,” he said.“We aim to provide a healthy and safe environment for citizens and residents and expand the circle of beneficiaries.“The Works Ministry is currently working to establish sanitation networks in various areas, including Block 604 in Sitra, which will serve 280 properties. This is in addition to a sewage network in the same area linking 164 houses.”Mr Tarradah said plans were underway to establish a sewage network in Blocks 381 and 382 in Nabih Saleh that would benefit residents of 141 properties.“A project to build a mainline transporting wastewater in Zinj is also being implemented, which will contribute to developing the sewage network,” he added.“The ministry recently set up a sewage network in Block 711 in Tubli linking 164 properties. Another network in Block 424 in Jidhafs has also been completed.”Mr Tarradah explained that many road projects were also being implemented in the capital to streamline traffic.

“The ministry is working on the main road network in the new East Sitra Town,” he said. “Block 324 is also being developed in Juffair and a project is being worked on to revamp the roads of Ma’ameer Block 633.“Jidhafs will also witness road enhancements, including asphalt works, a rainwater network, canals and installation of traffic signs and signals, among others.”He pointed out that the ministry was developing Route 287 and surrounding roads in Block 602 in Sitra (Maha’za).“Expansion of Block 816 roads in Isa Town, and Nabih Saleh roads in Block 381 are also in the works,” he added.“Road development projects help support the national economy and improve public services.”Mr Tarradah praised the ministry’s role in developing roads and providing parking and sanitation networks which contribute to improving public services.mohammed@gdnmedia.bh

