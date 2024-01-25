A MAJOR conference aimed at promoting Bahrain as a key MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) destination was held at the Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB), Sakhir.

The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) workshop was attended by Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority officials in the presence of ICCA chief executive Dr Senthil Gopinath.

Held for the first time in Bahrain, the event featured keynote speeches and interactive panels with a focus on “Unlocking Bahrain’s MICE Potential: Navigating Trends and Strategies in the Association Market” and “The Synergy of Diverse Perspectives: Strategies for Bahrain’s MICE Industry Advancement”.

“We are delighted to organise this high-profile workshop here in Bahrain, which is rapidly becoming a leading MICE hub in the region,” said Dr Gopinath.

“We are looking forward to magnifying our strong partnership with Exhibition World Bahrain to guide the award-winning venue to hit new horizons of growth in the near future.”

On the sidelines, EWB signed two memoranda of understanding with ICCA.

The first was to conduct ICCA Skills (CICS) training for members of the EWB team and host the annual ICCA Middle East Summit and an International Destination Workshop at EWB.

The second agreement was with MCI Middle East, a global consulting, live communication, congress and event management company, to collaborate and attract more events within sectors that have a high economic impact to Bahrain through EWB.

EWB general manager Dr Debbie Kristiansen said they were thrilled to share insights and visions with ICCA’s community to shape the future of the MICE industry globally and to develop an extensive range of innovative networking tools.

“We are keen to work closely with MCI to introduce new and innovative events to the kingdom’s market and contribute to elevating Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for hosting prestigious events across all sectors,” she added.