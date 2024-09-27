Taha International Company for Industrial Services, Bahrain's leading aluminium dross processing company, has been chosen for the prestigious "IBAAS ESG" award by the International Bauxite Alumina & Aluminium Society (IBAAS).

This accolade honours Taha's excellence and leadership in environmental, social, and corporate governance practices among global aluminium companies, factories, and smelters.

Taha Pullman, Director of Sales and Business Development at Taha, accepted the award during a ceremony held on the sidelines of the twelfth edition of the "International Bauxite, Alumina and Aluminium Conference and Exhibition." The event is being hosted by IBAAS in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) from September 25 to 27 in Pilani, India.

Sustainable practices

This recognition underscores Taha International’s commitment to sustainable practices and its pivotal role in advancing corporate responsibility within the aluminium industry.

By pioneering a patented solution for aluminium dross processing, Taha has set a benchmark for minimising industrial environmental impact. The company has also focused on reducing carbon emissions, adopting sustainable technologies, and prioritising environmental and climate issues.

Furthermore, Taha's contributions towards achieving sustainable development goals reflect its dedication to fostering a green economy, enhancing waste recycling efforts, and promoting innovation within the aluminium industry—all while ensuring resource sustainability for future generations.

Global confidence

"We are honoured to receive this prestigious IBAAS ESG International Award, which reflects the global confidence in Taha's expertise, efforts and initiatives, particularly in the field of sustainability and adherence to international environmental, social, and governance standards," commented Taha's CEO, Ammar Awachi.

Pullman said: "This global recognition is a point of pride for Taha and enhances our already impressive track record of achievements. It motivates us to advance our innovative initiatives and projects, expand into new markets, serve a broader customer base, and attract investors. These efforts are part of our commitment to enhancing Taha's competitive edge and establishing ourselves as a distinguished and responsible producer in the global aluminium industry."--

