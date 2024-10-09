Bahrain concluded the 29th edition of the Routes World 2024, one of the largest international events in the aviation industry, marking a resounding success for the kingdom.

The landmark event, which opened its doors on October 6, was hosted by Bahrain International Airport, managed and operated by Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), in collaboration with Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB).

Attracting over 2,400 aviation professionals and industry leaders representing 230 airlines and 530 airports worldwide, Routes World 2024 provided an unparalleled platform for growth and collaboration.

As the host of Routes World 2024, Bahrain leveraged the event to showcase its state-of-the-art infrastructure, exceptional connectivity, cutting-edge innovation, and renowned hospitality.

The event underscored Bahrain's commitment to enhancing global connections and reinforced its strategic location as a hub for aviation, tourism, and business, all while reflecting the Kingdom's unique blend of modernity and tradition.

A mega global aviation industry event, Routes World facilitated over 9,000 business meetings, bringing together airline and airport representatives.

These meetings fostered a dynamic environment for exploring future collaborations, discussing industry trends, and shaping the future of the global aviation.

The closing ceremony featured the official handover of the next year's edition of Routes World 2025 to Hong Kong International Airport.

Khalid Hussain Taqi, Gulf Air Group (GFG) Chairman presented the ceremonial trophy to Vivian Cheung, Acting CEO of Airport Authority Hong Kong.

It was also attended by Gulf Air Group CEO Dr. Jeffrey Goh, and Bahrain Airport Company CEO Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah. The ceremony also featured remarks from representatives of Informa Markets and Hong Kong International Airport.

AlBinfalah said: "The success of Routes World 2024 testifies to Bahrain's advanced aviation infrastructure and dynamic, forward-thinking approach to attracting world-class international events. This achievement reflects the exceptional collaboration between Bahrain Airport Company and our valued strategic partners."

"Routes World 2024 has not only showcased Bahrain’s attractiveness as a premier tourist and business destination but also highlighted the remarkable advancements within our aviation sector," he stated.

AlBinfalah pointed out that Routes World 2024 had highlighted Bahrain's potential for strategic partnerships with aviation partners and for cultivating groundbreaking innovation and new opportunities within the industry.

"We remain steadfast in our dedication to fueling the continued growth of this vital sector, driven by our ambitious vision to connect Bahrain to 100 new destinations by 2026," he stated.

Steven Small, the Director of Routes World at Informa Markets, said: "Routes World 2024 has been a resounding success. Over 2,400 delegates from over 110 countries joined us in the Kingdom of Bahrain to define the world’s future air services."

"Working with Bahrain International Airport has been fantastic, and we have received incredibly positive feedback from the route development community about their hosting of the event. I am confident that Bahrain International airport will capitalise on this success and see significant growth in the coming years as a result," he added.

The hosting of Routes World 2024 is poised to have a lasting and tangible positive impact on Bahrain's tourism and business sectors, serving as a catalyst for attracting investment, expanding connectivity and further solidifying the Kingdom's position as a global hub.

Strategically positioned at the crossroads of East and West, Bahrain stands as a vibrant hub for air travel.

Bahrain International Airport, with its state-of-the-art facilities and expanding capacity, exemplifies the Bahrain's commitment to advancing its aviation infrastructure. This enhances connectivity for airlines and passengers and positions the Kingdom as a key gateway to the Middle East.

As the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Gulf Air serves as a cornerstone of this thriving sector, playing a pivotal role in connecting the Kingdom to the world.

With its expanding fleet and commitment to delivering exceptional service, Gulf Air continues to broaden its international network, further solidifying Bahrain's prominent position on the world's aviation map.

