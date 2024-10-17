The Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) Middle East, Pakistan, and Africa (MEPA) hosted its highly successful "MEPA Unleashed" Global Entrepreneurship Event today (October 16) attracting over 220 participants from 19 countries.

It was attended by senior government officials including Fatima bint Jaffar Al Sairafi, the Bahrain Minister of Tourism, Adel Ali, the Air Arabia's Group CEO, and a diverse assembly of entrepreneurs and business leaders from Bahrain, and across the globe.

During one session, Adel Ali examined the shifting dynamics of entrepreneurship in the Gulf region, noting that while the region’s strong economic growth opens up vast opportunities across various sectors, competition is growing increasingly intense.

The session, which was moderated by Mepa member Basim Al Saei, highlighted that business success depends on excellence, innovation, and strong leadership, with a focus on leaders who inspire and motivate rather than merely manage.

The event also featured insights from renowned entrepreneurship experts, said the organisers.

Verne Harnish, the Founder of the Entrepreneurs Organization and the University Entrepreneurs Association, provided valuable guidance on navigating challenging economic conditions and achieving exceptional business growth.

Furthermore, Javier Ideami, a multidisciplinary engineer, researcher, and entrepreneur, explored the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in the entrepreneurial landscape.

Bob Thaker, the President of EO Bahrain, praised MEPA Unleashed for its success as a platform that fosters connection, networking, and collaboration among participants, while reinforcing Bahrain's commitment to driving entrepreneurial growth and enhancing its position as a global hub for business innovation.

"This entrepreneurial gathering is one of the most significant events organized by the EO Bahrain, a global business network that comprises over 18,000 leaders across 76 countries. It offers entrepreneurs valuable opportunities to expand their knowledge, connect with experts, and engage with stakeholders from various fields to unlock their vast potential," he stated.

MEPA Unleashed was held under the Golden Sponsorship of Gulf Islamic Investments, with generous support from NBB as a Silver Sponsor, alongside contributions from various government and private institutions.

