Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has announced its inaugural Travel Fair, offering exclusive deals and discounts up to 50% on flights to a wide range of exciting destinations across the airline’s network, with on-site booking assistance.

The one-day event will take place on Saturday, October 26, from 10am to 6pm at Al Dana Ballroom, The Gulf Hotel, Bahrain.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore and book exclusive offers on Falcon Gold and Economy Class tickets to destinations across Gulf Air’s expansive network, including the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and the Indian Subcontinent. Dedicated Gulf Air representatives will be present throughout the event to provide personalized booking assistance and answer any inquiries, ensuring a smooth and efficient booking process, the airline said.

In addition to exclusive travel offers, the event will feature a range of engaging activities. Families can enjoy a dedicated kids’ area, while a photo booth and immersive virtual reality experience showcasing Gulf Air's destinations will entertain visitors. Furthermore, attendees can participate in raffle draws for accommodation vouchers and business class tickets as well as explore the features of Gulf Air's Falcon Gold seat on display.

Gulf Air stated: “We are delighted to host the first Travel Fair in the Kingdom, providing our valued customers with an exceptional opportunity to plan their next adventure. With unbeatable fares and a diverse range of destinations to choose from, we are confident that this event will provide a truly memorable experience for our guests.”

