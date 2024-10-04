Fintech Forward 2024 (FF24) wrapped up its second edition offering fresh perspectives and exploring how macroeconomic and technology-driven trends have been reshaping the global financial landscape.

The event, which was held at Bahrain Exhibition World, secured 1,700 attendees over two days, a third of which flew in from across the Gulf region and beyond. The two-day event, programmed by Economist Impact, hosted by Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) and supported by the Central Bank of Bahrain, the kingdom’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen) and Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB); offering opportunities for high level networking with regional and international business executives.

A riveting one-on-one fireside chat with Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy kicked off the opening day, where the Minister provided strategic insight on the impact of global macroeconomic trends on the fintech industry, which is experiencing a new paradigm of growth. Day one additionally included an insightful session featuring Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB alongside Richard Teng, Chief Executive of Binance, which delved into how countries and businesses are developing the next generation of tech talent amid fierce competition and an ever-changing global landscape.

Industry game changers

Across both days, the curated sessions held as part of The Transformation Agenda series brought together industry game changers and thought leaders, where speakers included Amy Oldenburg (Morgan Stanley Investment Management), Rishabh Bhandari (Wells Fargo), Columbia University Professor Jeffrey Sachs (UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network), Godfrey Sullivan (Visa CEMEA), Alex Lola (ATME), Bryan Stirewalt (Mena, EY), Yousif Almas (Bank ABC), NBB board member Alaa Saeed (ARRAY Innovation), among others.

During the event, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, including one between crypto.com and BENEFIT and another between SC Ventures by Standard Chartered and BFB to support the expansion of ventures into Bahrain.

In partnership with ARP Digital the National Bank of Bahrain announced the launch of GCC’s first Bitcoin-Linked Structured Investment, additionally, on the sidelines of FF24, BFB’s Bahrain Fintech Ecosystem Report 2024 was released.

Deep analytical perspective

Providing a deep analytical perspective on current and anticipated trends in the likes of changing consumer behaviour, Generative AI, the future digital payments sector, and blockchain, the sessions were moderated by Joshua Roberts, Capital Markets Editor at The Economist, Jan Piotrowski, Schumpeter Columnist at The Economist, as well as Laveena Iyer, a global analyst of technology and telecoms at Economist Intelligence Unit.

Owing to its forward-thinking fintech regulatory framework and future-ready workforce, Bahrain has cemented itself as a regional hub for up-and-coming technologies in fintech, open banking, cryptocurrencies, and AI advancements. Global investors are choosing Bahrain to deliver global impact delivered by bilingual, highly skilled local talent, that lie at the foundation of a diversified international workforce.

