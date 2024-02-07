Muscat: A low pressure is likely to impact the northern governorates of the Sultanate of Oman from Sunday to Wednesday (February 11-14).

According to Oman Meterology, rain of varying intensity is predicted over the period as mentioned above, leading wadis to overflow.

In an online statement, the Met said,” The weather images and numerical forecasts indicated that the Sultanate of Oman’s atmosphere is likely to be affected by an air trough of low pressure, starting next week.

Experts from the National Early Warning Center for Multiple Risks closely monitor the anticipated weather conditions and developments.

The center urged citizens and residents to stay informed by following the bulletins and reports. It is essential to keep track of updates to be prepared for the expected weather impact.

