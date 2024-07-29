Muscat – Oman’s weather will be affected by a low pressure system originating in the Arabian Sea starting from Tuesday, July 30, the Directorate General of Meteorology (MET) has stated.

In a statement, MET said that the latest forecasts and analyses from the National Multi Hazard Early Warning System indicate that Oman’s atmosphere will be impacted by an extension of a low pressure system beginning on the evening of Tuesday, July 30, and lasting until Friday, August 2.

During this period, cloud cover is anticipated to increase over most governorates. There is a likelihood of scattered rains of varying intensity, which may occasionally be accompanied by thunderstorms. These weather conditions are expected to lead to the flow of wadis, potentially causing flooding in certain areas.

Authorities have advised residents to stay informed through official channels and take necessary precautions to ensure safety, particularly in regions prone to flooding. The Omani MET will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.